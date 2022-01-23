Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $424.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $449.43.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $349.42 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.00 and a fifty-two week high of $422.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $392.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

