Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.98.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 859,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,989,000 after purchasing an additional 37,942 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $552,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,523.6% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 155,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 146,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

RARE traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.17. 350,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,793. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.18. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $66.33 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.69.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. The business had revenue of $81.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.4 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

