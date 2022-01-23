Umbrella Network Trading Down 30% Over Last 7 Days (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000515 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 30% lower against the dollar. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $13.59 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.28 or 0.00188761 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00008600 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005604 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000680 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.