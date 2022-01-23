Umbrella Network (UMB) Market Capitalization Tops $13.51 Million

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000517 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 33.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $13.51 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

