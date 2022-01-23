Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Price Down 15.6% Over Last 7 Days (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market capitalization of $8.15 million and approximately $49,813.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00050986 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,424.86 or 0.06853965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00058143 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35,342.48 or 0.99897069 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007308 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003414 BTC.

About Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly CryptoPunks Collection should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unicly CryptoPunks Collection using one of the exchanges listed above.

