Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Trading 31.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $25.89 million and $11.88 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 31.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.08 or 0.00014224 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.15 or 0.00173992 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00031219 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.31 or 0.00364806 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00067592 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00009151 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,096,364 coins. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

