UniMex Network Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. UniMex Network has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $54,315.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniMex Network coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UniMex Network has traded 34.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00051510 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,424.46 or 0.06879144 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00059451 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,221.40 or 0.99936979 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003442 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,665,714 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

