UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Raised by Suvretta Capital Management LLC

Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 715,113 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 4.7% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of UnitedHealth Group worth $279,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.1% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 97,035 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,915,000 after buying an additional 14,113 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $461.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $509.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $470.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $438.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.04.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

