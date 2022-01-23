UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1,810.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,888 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $1,723,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,421,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,874,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,551,633,000 after buying an additional 81,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $461.17 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23. The stock has a market cap of $434.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.04.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

