UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Cuts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,303 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.4% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,415,000 after buying an additional 640,467 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,932,000 after purchasing an additional 473,218 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $430,667,000 after purchasing an additional 462,397 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 774.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 475,044 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,960,000 after purchasing an additional 420,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST opened at $481.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $571.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $537.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $483.06. The firm has a market cap of $213.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.