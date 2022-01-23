UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Cuts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 1.4% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 105.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,394,000 after buying an additional 967,581 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,463,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 357.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,513,000 after purchasing an additional 571,161 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,801,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,321,000 after purchasing an additional 453,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $181,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.90.

NYSE SPGI opened at $416.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $458.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.72. The firm has a market cap of $100.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

