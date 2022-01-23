UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Grows Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Amdocs accounts for 2.0% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Amdocs worth $7,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 89.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,933,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,761 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 13.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,383,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,267,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,466 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 20.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,468,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 581.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after acquiring an additional 174,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 48.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 511,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,686,000 after acquiring an additional 166,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $75.08 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $82.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.08.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.