UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up about 1.4% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Zoetis by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total value of $293,363.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,522 shares of company stock worth $8,882,322 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $200.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.18.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.70.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.