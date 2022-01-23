UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $7.24 Million Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,328 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.0% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glovista Investments LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 31,792 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 3,486 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.38.

NASDAQ FB opened at $303.17 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.50 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.03. The company has a market capitalization of $843.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.44, for a total transaction of $41,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 486,640 shares of company stock valued at $161,277,754 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

