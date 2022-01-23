UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Lowers Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 2.1% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,995,056,000 after acquiring an additional 45,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,622,000 after buying an additional 341,969 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,922,000 after purchasing an additional 42,219 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $557,951,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,758,000 after purchasing an additional 619,025 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total transaction of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,434 shares of company stock worth $13,195,287. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $635.92 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $710.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $669.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $631.49. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Edward Jones cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $675.97.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

