UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Trims Position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lowered its holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,486 shares during the period. Univest Financial comprises about 4.2% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp owned about 1.84% of Univest Financial worth $14,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 13.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 67.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 19.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 32,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Shares of UVSP opened at $30.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $889.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.05. Univest Financial Co. has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.22.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Univest Financial had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $69.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Univest Financial Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.