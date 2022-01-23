UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Achieves Market Cap of $3.42 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for $3.59 or 0.00010064 BTC on popular exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion and $4.28 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.95 or 0.00305823 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000728 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

