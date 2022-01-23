US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,540 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT opened at $241.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.62. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

