US Bancorp DE Buys 20,529 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,529 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.11% of Upwork worth $6,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Upwork by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Upwork alerts:

UPWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Upwork from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. initiated coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.82.

Upwork stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.68 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.21. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $1,035,217.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $4,987,789.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,302 shares of company stock worth $11,579,068 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.