US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.15% of Diodes worth $6,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Diodes by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,331,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,608,000 after purchasing an additional 850,971 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Diodes by 120.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,665,000 after buying an additional 217,123 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Diodes by 27.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,265,000 after buying an additional 166,876 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes in the third quarter worth about $14,152,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Diodes by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,795,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,604,000 after acquiring an additional 146,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of DIOD opened at $86.27 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $113.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $471.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.60 million. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $133,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $5,172,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,687,411 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

