US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in Global Payments by 3.6% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPN opened at $140.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.79.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $205,885. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

