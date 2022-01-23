US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CDW were worth $6,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of CDW by 24.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,263,000 after acquiring an additional 27,911 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in CDW by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,619,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $658,857,000 after acquiring an additional 94,080 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 18.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 418,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,248,000 after purchasing an additional 64,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $184.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.79. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $130.22 and a twelve month high of $208.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $663,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

