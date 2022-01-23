US Bancorp DE Has $6.79 Million Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $6,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 930.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,681,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,617,667,000 after buying an additional 39,443,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 896.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,639,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,868,871,000 after acquiring an additional 31,163,246 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 868.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,793,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,556,458,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853,001 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 923.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,733,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,973,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684,933 shares during the period. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 9,767,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790,840 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group stock opened at $70.92 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.58 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.75 and a 200-day moving average of $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.86.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

