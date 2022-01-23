US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,445 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 59.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $101.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

