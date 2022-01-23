US Bancorp DE Purchases 2,309 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $104.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.76 and its 200 day moving average is $109.00. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $114.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

