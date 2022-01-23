US Bancorp DE Purchases 254,868 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) by 18,204.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,868 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.68% of Avidity Biosciences worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 44.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,537,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,691,000 after buying an additional 779,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,212,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,130,000 after purchasing an additional 512,411 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,314,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 9.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,970,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,701,000 after purchasing an additional 170,482 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $3,856,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $697,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RNA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNA opened at $14.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.76. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $29.59.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 995.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avidity Biosciences Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

