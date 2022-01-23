US Bancorp DE Purchases 421 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $7,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MarketAxess by 65.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,190 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 13,403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 606,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,019,000 after purchasing an additional 601,690 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 1,491.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 394,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,954,000 after buying an additional 369,685 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the third quarter worth $59,651,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 11.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,960,000 after buying an additional 128,893 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $499.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $386.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.83.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $364.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.23. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $341.50 and a twelve month high of $589.25.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

