US Bancorp DE Raises Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 401.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $2,698,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 47,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 174,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $146.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.49. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The company has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.97%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPG. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $161.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

