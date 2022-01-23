US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on Z. TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

In other Zillow Group news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $123,809.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CIO Stanley B. Humphries sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $92,720.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 97,343 shares of company stock worth $5,959,728 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Z stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.52 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

