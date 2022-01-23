US Bancorp DE Sells 10,188 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,188 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $99.00 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $85.45 and a 52-week high of $111.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

