US Bancorp DE Sells 10,697 Shares of iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GSP)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GSP) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,697 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 26.44% of iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN worth $6,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN in the third quarter worth about $75,000.

Shares of GSP opened at $18.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average is $16.25. iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.64.

