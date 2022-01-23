US Bancorp DE Sells 2,176 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $402.43 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $335.60 and a 12 month high of $467.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.53.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

