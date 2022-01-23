US Bancorp DE Trims Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,277 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.63% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $6,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,603.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1,041.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 91,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 83,299 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period.

Shares of PXF stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.84. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $42.22 and a 52 week high of $50.38.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.