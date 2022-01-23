US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,716,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $125.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.14. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $104.98 and a 52-week high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

