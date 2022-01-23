USDK (USDK) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $54.22 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a market cap of $28.59 million and $54.22 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDK has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00051245 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,418.71 or 0.06861239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00058018 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,184.65 or 0.99809566 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007349 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003411 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

