V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VFC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lowered shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $68.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.35. V.F. has a 1-year low of $65.34 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that V.F. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 435.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

