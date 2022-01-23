Vai Price Tops $0.92 (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Vai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a market cap of $59.10 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vai has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00051420 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.66 or 0.06839237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00058352 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,814.15 or 0.99430330 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007341 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 64,032,656 coins. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

