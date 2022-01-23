Validity Market Capitalization Reaches $14.89 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Validity has a total market cap of $14.89 million and approximately $120,149.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Validity has traded 35.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Validity coin can currently be bought for $3.32 or 0.00009399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006491 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003435 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.21 or 0.00493407 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,493,856 coins and its circulating supply is 4,487,279 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

