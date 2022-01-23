Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $346.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will announce $346.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $356.32 million and the lowest is $336.50 million. Valley National Bancorp reported sales of $335.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $343.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.41 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

VLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Stephens increased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.19.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $14.20 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,784,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,687,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,120 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,781,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,039,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,389,000 after purchasing an additional 734,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,963,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after purchasing an additional 621,791 shares during the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

