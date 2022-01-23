Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,704,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,033 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.03% of Valmont Industries worth $400,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,885,000 after buying an additional 11,432 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $86,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

NYSE VMI opened at $224.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.53. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.15. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $191.13 and a one year high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.96%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

