Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,421 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,396,000 after buying an additional 1,124,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,696,000 after purchasing an additional 262,636 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,591,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,676,000 after purchasing an additional 536,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,364,000 after purchasing an additional 797,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,280,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,766,000 after acquiring an additional 244,902 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $60.11 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $58.31 and a 1 year high of $65.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.29.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

