Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,035,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,327,000 after buying an additional 78,280 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR opened at $168.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.85 and a 200-day moving average of $174.96. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $144.67 and a 1 year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.