Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,894 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,966.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,930,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,777.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 46,446 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $101.11 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.62.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.