Vanilla Network Trading Down 22.6% Over Last Week (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $5,783.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for about $4.34 or 0.00012180 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00051869 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,492.83 or 0.06994118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00059145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35,624.80 or 0.99952368 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007659 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 794,567 coins and its circulating supply is 649,952 coins. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

