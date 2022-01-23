Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €104.33 ($118.56).

A number of analysts recently commented on VAR1 shares. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($130.68) price objective on Varta in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on Varta in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($130.68) price objective on Varta in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €84.00 ($95.45) target price on Varta in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on Varta in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Varta stock opened at €97.98 ($111.34) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60. Varta has a fifty-two week low of €99.70 ($113.30) and a fifty-two week high of €181.30 ($206.02). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €112.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is €125.04.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

