VAULT (VAULT) Market Cap Hits $1.96 Million

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. VAULT has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $2,025.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VAULT coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.78 or 0.00010624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VAULT has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00050500 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,456.49 or 0.06895420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00058352 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,691.21 or 1.00186058 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007246 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 519,167 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

