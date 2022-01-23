VeChain Trading Down 33.2% This Week (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0520 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VeChain has traded down 33.2% against the dollar. VeChain has a total market cap of $3.34 billion and approximately $286.56 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006170 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000114 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00008591 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

