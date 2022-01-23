Vectorspace AI (VXV) Price Hits $2.36 on Major Exchanges

Vectorspace AI (CURRENCY:VXV) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Vectorspace AI has a total market capitalization of $92.46 million and $790,355.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vectorspace AI coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.36 or 0.00006728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vectorspace AI has traded 38.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.26 or 0.00296681 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000123 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000184 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000984 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.02 or 0.01186618 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Vectorspace AI Profile

Vectorspace AI (CRYPTO:VXV) is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,103,677 coins. Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vectorspace AI’s official website is vectorspace.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

