Vega Protocol (VEGA) Price Hits $8.04 on Major Exchanges

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $8.04 or 0.00023014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vega Protocol has a market capitalization of $80.86 million and $3.63 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded down 31.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00044139 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006186 BTC.

Vega Protocol Coin Profile

Vega Protocol (CRYPTO:VEGA) is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 10,051,226 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

