Veil (VEIL) Trading 25.6% Lower Over Last Week

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last week, Veil has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar. Veil has a market capitalization of $922,423.13 and approximately $280.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,143.12 or 1.00393063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00092368 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.91 or 0.00271124 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00015977 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.17 or 0.00351863 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00158358 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006644 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001566 BTC.

About Veil

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.